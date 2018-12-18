White House Signals ‘Other Ways’ to Fund Border Wall to Avoid Shutdown

The White House signaled Tuesday that President Donald Trump may find other ways to fund a border wall, in an effort to prevent as a partial government shutdown.

In an interview with Fox News, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said there might be another option for getting the five billion in funding for border security that Trump has demanded.

“We have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion, that we will work with Congress if they will make sure that we get a bill passed,” she said.

President Donald Trump has previously suggested using the military to build the wall, if Democrats refuse to work with him to fund it.

Questioned by Fox News host Bill Hemmer if Trump was exploring using military appropriations for border security, Sanders replied, “absolutely.”

The White House will hold a press conference later Tuesday to detail ongoing discussions about funding the government.