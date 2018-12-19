Poll: Building Border Wall, Immigration Reform Top Issues for GOP Voters

Immigration reform and building a wall along America’s southern border serve as two of the top issues for Republican voters, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Forty-eight percent of GOP voters said that immigration is a “top priority” for Congress, 48 percent said reducing the deficit is a top issue, and 43 percent of Republican voters said building a wall was among the highest for Congress, and 43 percent of Republican voters ranked healthcare reform as a top priority.

Entitlement reform and infrastructure spending ranked 37 percent and 35 percent, respectively, for GOP voters.

Republicans listed finance reform, gun control, and amnesty for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens, otherwise known as “Dreamers,” amongst their lowest priorities for Congress.

GOP voters ranked the investigation into alleged collusion between President Donald Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election as their lowest priority at 11 percent.

The Morning Consult poll, which revealed that GOP voters highly prioritize Congress funding a wall and enacting immigration reform, arises as Congress faces a December 21 deadline to partially fund the government. President Trump has demanded $5 billion in border wall funding; however, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders suggested on Tuesday that they might accept less than $5 billion and look for alternative means of funding the border wall.

As Breitbart News’s John Binder reported on Tuesday, Trump’s use of alternative funding methods through the Defense Department would only give him $600 million, or roughly 100 miles of new border construction.

President Trump suggested on Wednesday that “one way or the other,” he will get funding for his border wall.

“In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death,” Trump tweeted. “We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!”