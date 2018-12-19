President Donald Trump lamented the closure of the Trump Foundation, blaming former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Wednesday for its demise.

The Trump Foundation agreed to dissolve under judicial supervision on Tuesday in response to a state lawsuit alleging illegal activities of political coordination.

Trump defended the charitable foundation for its “great work,” noting that he did not take any salaries or fees from the donations.

“Now, as usual, I am getting slammed by Cuomo and the Dems in a long-running civil lawsuit started by sleazebag AG Eric Schneiderman, who has since resigned over horrific women abuse,” Trump wrote.

Schneiderman resigned in May after four women accused him of physically assaulting them. Current Attorney General Barbara Underwood is continuing the legal case.

Trump accused Schneiderman of playing a double standard on investigations of foundations, noting that he failed to investigate the Clinton Foundation in New York.

“Shady Eric was head of New Yorkers for Clinton, and refused to even look at the corrupt Clinton Foundation,” Trump wrote. “Will never be treated fairly by these people – a total double standard of “justice.”

The Trump Foundation has done great work and given away lots of money, both mine and others, to great charities over the years – with me taking NO fees, rent, salaries etc. Now, as usual, I am getting slammed by Cuomo and the Dems in a long running civil lawsuit started by….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

…sleazebag AG Eric Schneiderman, who has since resigned over horrific women abuse, when I wanted to close the Foundation so as not to be in conflict with politics. Shady Eric was head of New Yorkers for Clinton, and refused to even look at the corrupt Clinton Foundation…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018