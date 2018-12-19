Donald Trump Signals Troop Withdrawals from Syria

President Donald Trump signaled Wednesday he would withdraw troops from Syria, declaring the defeat of the Islamic State terrorists in that country.
“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” he wrote on Twitter.
The president commented on Syria after the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported that Trump was again considering a full withdrawal of American troops from the country.
The Pentagon did not immediately address the plans for withdrawal in a statement.
“At this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region,” Col. Rob Manning told Breitbart News.
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and other Pentagon officials have reportedly urged Trump to leave some forces in Syria, arguing that it would be a mistake to abandon allied forces in the region.
About 2,000 American soldiers are currently in Syria serving in a training and advisory role for Arab and Kurdish forces to fight Islamic State. In April, Trump also signaled a desire to withdraw troops from the country but ultimately backed down.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018
