Kellyanne Conway: Donald Trump Considering ‘Short-Term’ Funding Extension to Avoid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump is considering an option to avoid a partial government shutdown by signing a short-term funding extension bill before Christmas, White House aides confirmed on Wednesday.

White House Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said in an interview with Fox News that Trump would consider a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government operating until February 8th.

“We will see what the Senate and the House come together and present to the president,” she said.

Despite his willingness for a shutdown fight over border security prior to the midterm elections, Trump conceded to Republicans leaders House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who wanted to postpone the fight until after the election.

As Congress faces a deadline to fund the government before Christmas, Republicans are again signaling an unwillingness for a partial government shutdown fight.

Conway criticized both members of Congress for “walking away” from increased border security in the budget fight and even chided Republicans for “taking the path of least resistance.”

“Paul Ryan should want border security, he’s voted for it in the past and it is part of his legacy,” she said.

She insisted that Trump was not “backing down” from his promise to secure the border despite backing away from a government shutdown, but would continue fighting for border security funds in the future.

“The president is not softening his stance. He has a responsibility to keep the government moving and he has a responsibility to get border security,” Conway said. “If he could do it by himself, he would have done it already.”