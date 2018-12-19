Three illegal aliens have been indicted for murdering an American citizen who reported the illegal aliens’ ten-year business scheme wherein illegal aliens were hired instead of U.S. workers.

According to an unsealed indictment out of Savannah, Georgia, illegal alien brothers 49-year-old Pablo Rangel-Rubio and 42-year-old Juan Rangel-Rubio, along with 49-year-old illegal alien Higinio Perez-Bravo have been charged with the murder of 41-year-old Eliud Montoya — a naturalized U.S. citizen — after he reported illegal hiring practices.

Prosecutors say the Pablo Rangel-Rubio paid Perez-Bravo to help his brother in murdering Montoya just days after the American filed a formal complaint with federal officials claiming that Pablo Rangel-Rubio had been operating a ten-year illegal hiring scheme at a tree service company and had profited more than $3.5 million in the process.

Montoya was found shot dead in his home in August 2017. Four months before his murder, Montoya had notified the tree service company’s executives of the illegal hiring scheme.

“Eliud Montoya was a naturalized citizen of the United States who worked hard and raised a family,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement.

“He went to the proper authorities to report a federal crime and for that, he was murdered,” Christine said. “Our office is committed to ensuring justice for Eliud Montoya, a man killed for doing the right thing, by those intent on protecting their illegal profits.”

The illegal alien Rangel-Rubio brothers have been charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, conspiracy to kill a witness, conspiracy to conceal, harbor, and shield illegal aliens, and money laundering.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio and Perez-Bravo have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Rangel-Rubio has been hit with further charges: three counts of money laundering for operating the illegal hiring scheme.