Donald Trump doubled down during a Tuesday White House meeting by stressing that armed teachers are a critical part of “hardening” schools in America.

Politico reports that while Trump’s School Safety Commission focused on “more coordination between schools and law enforcement,” including the possibility of using military veterans to guard schools, Trump remained focused on allowing willing, trained teachers to carry guns.

Trump noted how quickly an attack can unfold, noting that the speed at which it happens makes it “critical to have armed personnel available at a moment’s notice.”

He added, “These are people, teachers in many cases, that are the highest trained that you can get. People that are natural to firearms. People that know how to handle them. People that have great experience, and on top of the experience, have taken courses and they are right on the site. This is critical to the hardening of our schools against an attack.”

Trump made similar remarks in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school attack, noting that first responders are “5 to 8 minutes” away when a shooting occurs but armed teachers can be there to take our sickos “immediately.”

At that time he stressed that the was not talking about forcing teachers to be armed. Rather, he wants to be sure teachers who want to be armed can be; that they can get the training necessary to carry a gun on campus and protect themselves and their students from attackers.

