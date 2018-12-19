Congressman Massie chastised House Republicans for easily securing $100 billion in disaster assistance for the various hurricanes during the last two years but remain unable to find any way to find President Donald Trump’s $5 billion in border wall funding.

Massie contended that Republicans from California, Texas, and Florida, which comprise the largest Republican delegations to the House of Representatives, share the most substantial blame for the House GOP’s inability to pass a bill that includes border wall funding.

“Republicans from TX, CA, FL (the three biggest GOP delegations in the House) secured $100 billion in ‘disaster assistance’ for their own states last year but can’t come up with $5 billion for border security/wall,” Massie wrote on Wednesday:

President Trump has demanded Congress partially fund his proposed border wall to the tune of $5 billion; however, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders signaled a retreat from this strategy on Tuesday, suggesting that they could accept far less in border security funding and that they will look for alternative means to obtain funding.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested that a government shutdown remains unlikely and that the White House continues to be “extremely flexible” on the wall funding issue.

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning that “one way or the other,” he will secure funding for his promised border wall.