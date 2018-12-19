Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee veteran and Purple Heart recipient has raised more than $1 million on a Go Fund Me campaign to pay for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Kolfage, who has a verified Facebook page, wrote on the Go Fund Me page:

Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still. As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today. Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society. I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it’s time we uphold our laws, and get this wall BUILT! It’s up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling. If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly 5 Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this.

“We have contacted the Trump Administration to secure a point of contact where all funds will go upon completion. When [we] get this information secured we will update. We have many very high-level contacts already helping,” the Go Fund Me page states.

Kolfage writes that the Democrats will go to any lengths to deny Trump a victory on his wall promise and goes on to ensure the validity of his cause to those who want to donate, including sharing a link to his Facebook page and his website, BrianKolfage.com.

“This won’t be easy, but it’s our duty as citizens,” Kolfage writes. “This needs to be shared every single day by each of you on social media. We can do it, and we can help President Trump make America safe again!”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter