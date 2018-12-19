With No Path for Victory, Donald Trump Promises ‘Win’ on the Wall

President Donald Trump promised to win government funding for his planned wall on the Southern border on Wednesday, despite having no path for political victory.

“One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!” Trump wrote on Twitter to supporters.

The White House signaled that they would back down from a possible government shutdown despite Trump’s stated willingness to do so, suggesting that they could find “pots of money” elsewhere to fund the wall.

At this point, the White House has not detailed where the money could come from. The Defense Department could possibly use $500 million set aside for counternarcotics programs or $50 million from the MILCON funding, but that would still fall short of the $5 billion funding request to Congress that the president wanted for the wall.

The president even conceded on Tuesday evening that his funding demands were for “artistically designed steel slats” not “a concrete wall.”

“It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve,” he promised.

He pointed to government waste, challenging Democrats for refusing to spend money on border security and the military.

“So much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death,” he wrote.

Trump urged his supporters not to lose hope about his promise, even as Democrats prepare to take the majority in Congress in 2019.

