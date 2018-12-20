Donald Trump Faults Republican Leadership for Broken Promise on Wall Fight

President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with Republican congressional leadership on Thursday for breaking their promise to fight for wall funding.

The president recalled his reluctant decision to sign the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill in March.

“When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It didn’t happen!”

House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled a House Republican press conference on Thursday after meeting privately with Republican members of Congress and speaking with President Trump on the phone earlier in the morning.

The president did not publicly comment on the current short-term continuing resolution bill passed by the Senate on Wednesday night to fund the government until February, but he did complain that Congress was funding border security in other countries.

“We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A.” he wrote. “Not good!”

Senators on Wednesday expressed confidence that Trump would sign a short-term funding extension, but the president is feeling heavy pressure from his base and prominent conservatives.

The continuing resolution measure is currently waiting for passage in the House of Representatives.