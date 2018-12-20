President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to sign any Democrat funding bills unless it included money for border security.

“What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure unless it has perfect Border Security,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

It is unclear whether Trump was again promising a partial government shutdown on Friday despite the Senate passing a continuing resolution on Wednesday or whether he was referring to upcoming funding battles in 2019 after Democrats take the House.

Trump accused Democrats of “putting politics over country” when it came to border security.

He did not comment on the continuing resolution passed by the Senate on Wednesday night to keep the government open.

Conservatives spent most of Wednesday begging the president to fight for border wall funding, even if it meant a partial shutdown of the government.

The president said that Democrats knew that his “Steel Slats” wall was crucial for border security, referring to the 30-foot steel bollard fencing that is replacing existing fencing on the Southern border.

Trump claimed that border security forces were successfully keeping the border secure, specifically from caravans of migrants.

“Remember the Caravans? Well, they didn’t get through and none are forming or on their way,” he wrote. “Border is tight. Fake News silent!”

