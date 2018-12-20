President Donald Trump resurrected an old video clip of him dressed as a farmer, as he signed the Farm Bill on Thursday.

The president’s staff played a clip of a Green Acres spoof song that he performed at the Emmys in 2006.

“Green Acres is the place for me, farm livin’ is the life for me!” Trump sings, along with actress Megan Mullally.

The president’s staff played a portion of the audio as he took the stage to sign the bill.

Trump also shared the video on Twitter.