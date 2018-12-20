John McCain Foundation executive David Kramer passed the infamous “golden shower” dossier to BuzzFeed in early 2017.

Kramer learned of the files — compiled by former MI6 British intelligence agent Chris Steele — at the Halifax International Security Forum, where he serves on the board of directors. Senator McCain himself then sent Kramer to pursue the information in a London meeting with Steele, in November 2016.

Glenn Simpson of political intelligence firm Fusion GPS handed McCain’s office the documents they had contracted Steele to compile. Fusion GPS was paid by a lawyer representing the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Despite the paper trail, there is dispute over whether Kramer personally handed the dossier to BuzzFeed’s Ken Bensinger, or whether the reporter took pictures while Kramer was unaware.

“Kramer testified that Bensinger took photos of the Dossier when Kramer was out of the room, even though he asked Bensinger not to,” the judge wrote, though “in a later declaration, Kramer stated that he had no objection to Bensinger taking a hard copy and had provided hard copies to other journalists.”

The information is coming to light as a result of the now-dismissed defamation case by Cyprus-based businessman Aleksej Gubarev against BuzzFeed in regards to making the dossier public. Judge Ursula Ungaro has ruled that BuzzFeed is not liable for the damages claimed.

The now-infamous report contained unverified, salacious rumors as to the conduct of President Trump during the 2013 Miss Universe competition. Because BuzzFeed noted that the claims could not be verified, Judge Ungaro ruled that their reporting on the matter was “fair and true.”