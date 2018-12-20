President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of a government funding bill that included an additional $5.7 billion in border security funds.

“Thank you to our GREAT Republican Members of Congress for your VOTE to fund Border Security and the Wall,” Trump wrote about the vote, in which House Republicans passed the bill with a 217-185 vote.

Trump reminded future Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she mistakenly claimed last week that a bill with more border security funding would not pass the House.

“You will not win,” Pelosi said during a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. “The fact is you do not have the votes in the House.”

Trump replied, “Nancy, I do.”

The results proved Pelosi wrong by a 32 vote majority.

“Nancy does not have to apologize,” Trump wrote. “All I want is GREAT BORDER SECURITY!”

He reveled in the enthusiasm shown by House Republicans, despite their preparations for losing their majority in the House in 2019.

“[M]any have said that the enthusiasm was greater than they have ever seen before,” he wrote. “So proud of you all. Now on to the Senate!”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defied the victory in the House, insisting that it had no chance of passing in the Senate.

“Everyone knows it can’t pass the Senate,” he said. “It’s a cynical attempt to just hurt innocent people and do just what President Trump wants even though they probably know it’s bad for the country.”

The Senate will take up the bill on Friday for a vote. Senate Democrats plan to oppose the bill, which would send the government into a partial government shutdown.