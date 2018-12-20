Rush Limbaugh: Donald Trump ‘Got Word to Me’ About Shutdown Fight Plan

Conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh revealed on his program that President Donald Trump informed him that he was prepared to veto a government funding bill if it failed to include wall funding.

“The president got word to me 20 minutes ago that if it comes back to him without money, if whatever happens in the House and Senate comes back to him with no allocation of $5 billion for the wall than he’s going to veto it,” Limbaugh told his listeners on his radio show just moments after Trump met with members of Congress on Thursday.

Limbaugh spent most of his program on Wednesday and Thursday urging the president to shut down the government over the wall funding issue, despite Democrats refusal to include extra funding for border security.

“Veto this thing and then head down to Mar-a-Lago,” Limbaugh said, referring to Trump’s vacation plans. “I will meet you on the first tee wherever you want to play golf, whenever, and this will end up being resolved in your favor.”

Trump has enormous respect for Rush Limbaugh, inviting him to join him at a campaign rally ahead of the Republican midterm elections.

The president also called Limbaugh in August to honor the 30th anniversary of his radio show and discussed the idea of shutting down the government over wall funding.

“I happen to think it’s a great political thing because people want border security,” Trump said at the time. “It’s not just the wall, Rush, as you know. It’s border security.”

Limbaugh was also spotted at the White House earlier this week at a Christmas party with Donald Trump.

House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters at the White House that the president would not sign the Senate-passed continuing resolution to fund the government until February.