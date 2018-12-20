Steve King on Gutierrez ‘Demagoguery’: My Christmas Present Is This Is Last Time I Have to Listen

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) said on Thursday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on immigration and border security that his Christmas present this year is listening to Rep. Luis Gutierrez’s (D-IL) “demagoguery” for the last time.

Gutierrez, who will be retiring from Congress, used his final hearing to ridicule and blast President Donald Trump’s administration and Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, even accusing Nielsen of being the administratio’s biggest liar.

When Nielsen started to address Gutierrez’s charges, Gutierrez turned his back on Nielsen and promptly stormed out of the hearing.

After Nielsen accused Gutierrez of saying “fighting words” and said she took “personal offense on behalf of the 240,000 men and women of the Department of Homeland Security,” King was the next House member to question Nielsen.

“For me, my Christmas present is this is the last time I have to listen to that level of demagoguery,” King said, in reference to Gutierrez’s remarks. “I am quite happy about that.”

During his five minutes of questioning, Gutierrez also mocked the Trump for insisting that Mexico would pay for the border wall: “How about the one about Mexico paying for the wall?… $5 billion and you want the American public to pay for it? Isn’t Mexico going to pay for it? That’s just another lie.”

He then accused Nielsen and the Trump administration of agreeing with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s views on immigration.

“It is as you can’t see the reality of modern immigration or contributions of anyone who came from countries other than Norway and other parts of Europe. It’s as if you and the Trump administration are are blind,” Gutierrez said. “You know what? It seems like you agree with Tucker Carlson that immigrants only bring danger and dirt and division.”