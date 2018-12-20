WATCH — Thousands Chant ‘USA,USA’ During Largest Conservative Student Gathering

Many within the mainstream media have turned a blind eye to Turning Point USA’s 2018 Student Action Summit, which is hosting more than 4,000 students and activists.

Student activists from all 50 states, and some from Canada and Australia, listened Wednesday night to speakers including Dennis Prager, Dave Rubin, and Candace Owens.

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, shared a video to his Twitter Wednesday evening to share his excitement for the event.

In his tweet, Kirk questioned why the media is ignoring the conference and asked Twitter users to share the tweet with others so the media “can’t ignore” the event.

Thousands and thousands of students from all 50 states who LOVE @realDonaldTrump scream “USA! USA!” This is a sight the media WONT report Why is the media ignoring the largest EVER gathering of young conservatives? RT so they can’t ignore!! pic.twitter.com/dn5rDdKZ5b — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 20, 2018

Kirk also claimed in his tweet that this year’s Student Action Summit, held in the southern portion of Florida, was the “largest EVER gathering of young conservatives.”

Other speakers set to speak at this year’s conference, which concludes on Saturday, include Donald Trump Jr., Dr. Jordan Peterson, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.