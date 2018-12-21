Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) responded to President Trump’s renewed his calls for armed teachers by stating that “teachers, parents, and students are united against arming our educators.”

On December 19, Breitbart News reported that Trump doubled down on arming teachers, describing such educators as a critical part of “hardening” schools.

Wasserman Schultz responded:

Putting more guns in schools is not the answer to ending senseless mass shootings. Teachers, parents, and students are united against arming our educators. — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) December 20, 2018

Wasserman Schultz’ response is surreal when one considers that she is a Representative from a state that witnessed the horrible February 14 Parkland shooting. In that attack, teachers and staff were unarmed, therefore defenseless. Their defenselessness created a situation in which the attacker could take his time. For example, Breitbart News reported that the gunman had time to pause five times to reload during his attack.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri headed a commission that investigated the Parkland shooting. After studying the scenario where the attacker was armed but students and staff were not, he said, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

