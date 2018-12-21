Donald Trump Trolls Beto O’Rourke About Presidential Run

President Donald Trump joked on Friday about Democrat Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s political ambitions.

“I thought you were supposed to win before you run for president,” he joked.

Despite wide support from the left, O’Rourke lost his Senate challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas in 2018. O’Rourke’s cheerleaders are now urging him to run for president to challenge Trump in 2020.

The president commented on O’Rourke during a signing ceremony at the White House for the First Step Act criminal justice reform bill. Cruz also attended the event.

“Congratulations on your race,” Trump said to Cruz. “You won easily, and now he’s running for president.”