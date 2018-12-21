Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) says the House and Senate Republicans, as well as President Trump, ought to tie $25 billion in border wall funding to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) infrastructure plan.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Gosar said the GOP should hinge a massive, $29 billion New York infrastructure project — supported by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Schumer — on fully funding Trump’s proposed border wall.

Gosar said:

Governor Cuomo was in town two weeks ago yesterday … he removed his name from running in 2020 but he begged the president for the funding of the Gateway [Program] project. The big tunnel, the Hudson Tunnel up in New York. [Emphasis added] It’s estimated at $29 billion. And what my suggestion has been is put the $29 billion for the tunnel on the table along with $25 billion for the wall. And you say ‘Chuck, you’ve got one shot at this. If you don’t take it now, you are not going to get it for the next two years.’ [Emphasis added]

Listen to Gosar’s full interview here:

Gosar said he has suggested his plan to Trump and GOP leadership as just one route the White House can take to secure all border wall funding that would fully finance the southern border project.

The U.S. Senate has yet to hold a vote on the spending measure that includes $5.7 billion in no-strings-attached border wall funding — which could finance hundreds of miles of border wall projects — forcing a portion of the federal government to shut down.