Jared Kushner Celebrates Signing of Criminal Justice Reform Bill

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner celebrated the successful passage of the criminal justice reform bill as the president signed the legislation Friday.

Kushner praised the “army” of lawmakers and activists who teamed up on the “First Step” bill to help criminals in the system, noting that they did not have lobbyists to represent their interests in Washington.

“We were their lobbyists, we fought for these people and together we were able to make something happen,” he said.

Trump thanked Kushner for his work on the bill but added that his daughter Ivanka Trump was “a real power” of influence on his decision to support it.

“She would call me, and she’d say, ‘Daddy you don’t understand, you must do this!’ and I said, ‘All right,'” he recalled.

Ivanka Trump thanked her father for taking on the issue, despite several controversial policies in the bill.

“You campaigned for the forgotten men and women of this country and no one is more forgotten than those that are in our system and have done their time and left the system,” she said.

She also praised her husband Jared for his work on the bill.

“To my husband, maybe I’ll get a little more time with him now, but I doubt it,” she joked.