Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, still recovering from a fall and broken ribs, had surgery Friday to remove malignant growths from a lung.

News broke Friday afternoon of Ginsburg’s surgery at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The 85-year old justice will spend a few days in the hospital recovering, according to the Associated Press. She had two malignant growths removed from her left lung. Ginsburg has now endured three rounds of cancer during her 15-year tenure on the court. She became a Supreme Court Justice in 1993.

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung. The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.https://t.co/3ZKXoC1S6i — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2018

“The court says doctors found “no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.” The court says no additional treatment is planned currently,” the AP reported.

Ginsburg fell in November and was treated for fractured ribs. That treatment led to the testing and discovery of the lung growths that were removed Friday.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook