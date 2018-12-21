Watch Exclusive — Donald Trump Jr.: ‘There Should Be Consequences’ to Big Tech’s ‘Disgusting’ Bias

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Turning Point USA’s 2018 Student Action Summit on Thursday evening and afterward shared his thoughts with Breitbart News about the bias America is witnessing within the big tech industry.

Breitbart News’ Alana Mastrangelo had the chance to speak with Trump Jr. as he was exiting the building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Mastrangelo asked, “What does it say about Google when the CEO, under oath, cannot answer for why when you Google image the word ‘idiot,’ photos of your father, the President of the United States, pops up?”

Trump Jr. claimed there was obvious bias and stated it was “pretty disgusting.”

Trump Jr. told Breitbart: “Listen, I think it shows, and says what everyone already knows, that these are incredibly biased platforms, and they’re using their incredible power to influence people from a very young age. You know, they’re doing that, they’re pretending it’s not happening. It’s happening. Anyone with a brain sees it’s happening. And so, it’s pretty disgusting to see it, and frankly, there should be consequences.”

Earlier this month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai could not explain why President Trump’s image is seemingly the only one shown when searching the term ‘idiot’ on Google.