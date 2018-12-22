Gun Control Activist David Hogg Accepted to Harvard

Gun control activist David Hogg announced Saturday that he has been officially accepted to Harvard University.

On December 22, Hogg announced his Harvard acceptance on Twitter:

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

Hogg emerged as a gun control activist following the February 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas attack and continues to seek restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans.

On December 9, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Hogg mocked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for sharing Bible verses on Twitter, pushing Rubio to pass gun laws instead.

On December 8, Breitbart News reported that Hogg was pushing a federal sales tax on all firearms, despite the fact that such a tax would run the risk of making firearms cost prohibitive for poorer Americans who may need them most.

On October 29, 2018–two days after the attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue–Hogg mocked President Trump’s suggestion that places of worship acquire armed protection. No security was in the synagogue when the attacker struck.