NYC Subway Rider Turns in Chanel Purse Stuffed with $10,000

A New York City subway rider made a fellow passenger’s Christmas a little bit merrier after he found a purse stuffed with $10,000 and returned it.

Richard Taverna told WABC he found the blue Chanel bag Thursday morning while on the platform at the Lincoln Center subway station in Manhattan.

“I picked it up to see if there was an identification so I could get it to the right person,” said Taverna.

Taverna looked around the purse to see if he could identify the owner, but all he found was an indecipherable note in Russian. When he could not find an agent at the station, Taverna took the bag home before searching through it some more.

Upon further inspection, Taverna found an envelope containing $10,000. Taverna then placed the one hundred $100 bills on a counter, took a picture, and delivered the cash-filled purse to the NYPD’s 20th Precinct.

Turns out, it was the same place where the owner of the purse reported it missing before she left on a trip to Russia.

Although his good deed would make anyone proud, Taverna brushed it off as something “most people would have done.”

“I don’t really think I did anything that extraordinary,” Taverna said. “You feel good when you do the right thing.”

“Somebody lost $10,000, so obviously they’re probably going through a lot of duress,” Taverna added.