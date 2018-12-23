Clinton Presidential Center Closes Due to Government Shutdown

The Clinton Presidential Center announced Saturday that most operations at the center will remain closed throughout the duration of the partial government shutdown.

The center said all temporary and permanent exhibits within the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock, Arkansas, will remain closed, but the Clinton Museum Store and the site’s restaurant—42 bar and table—will remain open during normal business hours.

The restaurant and museum announced they would be offering “Shutdown Specials” on items until the government shutdown is lifted.

A pop-up notification on the library and museum website states that “National Archives facilities are closed,” and the website will not be maintained or updated during the shutdown.

Other presidential libraries, including the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, are also closed due to the shutdown. But some presidential libraries will remain fully or partially open during the shutdown.

The George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas will remain open, but it will not be providing archival services during the government shutdown.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, announced on its website that it is open despite the shutdown.

The partial government shutdown affects nine out of 15 Cabinet-level departments, including the Department of Interior and the Department of Agriculture. Interior is responsible for running the National Park Service, and Agriculture is responsible for maintaining national forests.

Although the Senate is expected to reconvene Thursday to negotiate legislation to fund these parts of the federal government, the shutdown may continue into 2019.

Office of Management and Budget director and incoming Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Fox News Sunday that it is “very possible” the shutdown will extend into the New Year, when a new session of Congress goes into effect.