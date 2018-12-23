Davidson County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired Thursday night and arrived to find a home invasion suspect dead in the yard.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the body of 21-year-old Silvestre Begley was discovered about 9;30 pm. He was lying in a yard in the 100 block of Upton Street.

Fox 8 reports that Begley had been shot once. The homeowner told deputies that he shot because Begley was allegedly “armed and tried to get into the home.”

Deputies do not think that the homeowner or Begley had any prior knowledge of one another.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.