Watch – Sebastian Gorka: ‘War Against ISIS Is Not Over Yet’

Former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka responded to the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, speaking to Breitbart News’ Alana Mastrangelo on Thursday at Turning Point USA’s 2018 Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“The physical caliphate of ISIS is destroyed — a threat that Obama said is a generational one that we’re just going to have to get used to … That part is right: we have won the war against the physical caliphate. But that doesn’t mean that we have won the war against global jihadism. Some units of ISIS remain in Syria, others have, in fact, moved to Afghanistan. Al Qaeda hasn’t disappeared,” Gorka explained.

“What I would like to stress, with regards to the president’s decision [is] the use of those two-thousand marines is no longer justified in a way it would have been a year ago,” Gorka added. “What we must maintain, however, even after withdrawal is the capacity to use special forces, to use drones, to use missile strikes, to kill the worst of the worst.”

“This president is not an interventionist. He’s never going to go neo-con on you, but the war against ISIS is not over, yet.”