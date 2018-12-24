An illegal alien was arrested in Hammond, Louisiana last week after police alleged he possessed child pornography and had stolen the identity of an American citizen.

Victor Velazquez, an illegal alien was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography, including images and videos of children under 13-years-old, and one count of identity theft.

According to law enforcement officials, Velazquez had been using a Social Security card that had his name on it but had the Social Security number of an American citizen.

“Making Louisiana safer is a top priority for my office, and we will continue doing all we can to stop child predators and fight illegal immigration,” Landry said in a statement. “This arrest is yet another example of someone who should not be here inflicting damage on our State and her people.”

Velazquez is being held at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and will be turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency should he be released at any time.

The arrest came after an investigation by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Louisiana State Police, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As Breitbart News reported, there have been potentially 39 million cases in the last four years in which Americans have had their identities and Social Security Numbers stolen by illegal aliens.