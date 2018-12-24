National Christmas Tree Reopens After Receiving Funding

The National Christmas Tree has reopened after securing funding allowing it to operate until January 1st, according to the National Park Service.

WJLA reports that a grant from the National Park Foundation has allowed the National Christmas Tree to reopen and operate until January 1st. The tree is located south of the White House on the Ellipse and is a live spruce tree covered in twinkling lights.

The lights on the tree were lit Monday afternoon after nightfall and are available to be viewed by all.

NATIONAL TREE OPEN: NPS says a grant from the national Park foundation will allow them to operate and keep open the tree until January 1. You won’t see any lights until later in the afternoon. #nationalchristmastree #open pic.twitter.com/J34ybDXTxV — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) December 24, 2018

The reopening of the tree comes just a few days after the tree was closed on Friday due to a man climbing 15 to 20 feet up the tree, damaging it in the process. Due to the government shutdown, funds to repair the tree were not allocated, and many worried that the lighting of the tree would not be possible. Fortunately, a grant from the National Park Foundation has meant that the tree will be lit as it is every Christmas.

President Donald Trump has chosen to stay at the White House this Christmas and has been tweeting about funding for the planned border wall throughout the day.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com