Rand Paul Once Again Airs Washington Grievances for ‘Festivus’

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tweeted his sixth annual “airing of grievances” on Sunday.

The senator has once again kept tradition with his public tribute to the legendary Seinfeld episode, namely using the holiday’s “airing of grievances” to roast D.C. colleagues and rivals alike. In a series of tweets, Paul poked from at everyone from Lindsey Graham, to President Trump himself.

“You’ll be surprised to learn I have some grievances with people in Washington, fellow members and others,” Paul wrote. “It’s time to talk about them now, because it’s the holiday season.”

Let’s start with POTUS I like the President, I honestly do. I know people don’t believe me. But the man seems to have a problem keeping staff around him. But they solved the problem. I went to the White House the other day and there were at least 14 ppl in Mick Mulvaney masks. pic.twitter.com/u0nnGWQ7V0 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

Of Trump, Paul said that while he “likes him,” the President “seems to have a problem keeping staff around him.” He joked that he knew the problem was solved when he “went to the White House the other day and there were at least 14 ppl in Mick Mulvaney masks.”

Paul also took pot shots at the House. “Oh, Congress. Every year it seems things get more absurd. They were so bad this week they made my friend Mike Lee say ‘doggone.’ It was nuts,” he tweeted. “Congress has now decided to shut down the government because they aren’t spending enough money,” he continued. “I got suspicious when Ted Cruz came back from Thanksgiving break with that beard.”

Congress has now decided to shut down the government because they aren’t spending enough money. I got suspicious when Ted Cruz came back from Thanksgiving break with that beard. pic.twitter.com/y0r3dpFbbG — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

Lindsey Graham is “a bit mad right now,” according to Paul. “You see, he’s never seen a war end before. He’s going to have to console himself with the fact that we are still in about 8 more,” he said, referencing the controversial decision to pull out of Syria. “I know it will be hard for him,” Paul joked, “but I think he’ll get by.”

My friend Lindsay Graham is a bit mad right now. You see, he’s never seen a war end before. He’s going to have to console himself with the fact that we still are in about 8 more. I know it will be hard for him, but I think he’ll get by. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

He ended with a pop culture barb: “I have to tell you; I haven’t seen a Senator who loves war this much since the Star Wars Prequels,” he added, accompanied by a picture of the evil Senator Palpatine from a galaxy far, far away. He followed it with a grievance against “the foreign policy establishment of both parties in DC.”

“Many of these people hold these two views: 1 – that it was horrible to leave the war in Syria and 2 – that it is horrible that General Mattis left, since he was what kept the President from starting WWIII or something,” Paul said. “I don’t understand how you hold both of those views.”

In the end, however, the senator stopped to champion “important, bipartisan reforms” finally being signed, and wish everyone a merry Christmas. “So everyone enjoy your feats of strength today. Air your grievances here or in your home,” he concluded. “But remember, thanks to Donald Trump we are ALL saying Merry Christmas this year — so repeat after me: MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to everyone even the haters and losers.”