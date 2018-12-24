Several Democrats called President Donald Trump “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” during the government shutdown fight over wall funding last weekend.

During the government shutdown fight over Trump’s proposed $5 billion in wall funding, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) compared the president to Dr. Suess’s “the Grinch” on CNN.

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential candidate during the 2016 election, said, “Donald J. Trump is about to be ‘The Grinch that Stole Christmas.'”

“He’s the only person who wants a shutdown and he seems intent on doing it,” Kaine said.

In reaction to the pending government shutdown, the Virginia Democrat said, “I don’t negotiate with bullies, and I don’t think the Senate should negotiate with bullies,” implying that the president is both the Grinch and a bully.

"Donald J. Trump is about to be 'The Grinch that Stole Christmas.'" Sen. @TimKaine reacts to the pending government shutdown, adding "I don't negotiate with bullies, and I don't think the Senate should negotiate with bullies."https://t.co/CnL3BH9vq6 pic.twitter.com/f0oPJFVFgx — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 21, 2018

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) tweeted a picture on Friday, implying that the president is the Grinch.

“To celebrate Christmas, [Donald Trump] is giving over 420,000 working families the gift of going to work but not being paid,” Merkley wrote. “That means law enforcement, air traffic controllers, and TSA agents are working one of their busiest times of year—with no pay.”

To celebrate Christmas, @realDonaldTrump is giving over 420,000 working families the gift of going to work but not being paid. That means law enforcement, air traffic controllers, and TSA agents are working one of their busiest times of year—with no pay. pic.twitter.com/KIED4r8oFc — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 21, 2018

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had a different approach, suggesting that it “would be offensive” to compare Trump to the Grinch. “To call realDonaldTrump a Grinch to the countless Americans impacted by his threats of a shutdown would be offensive to the Grinch,” Garcetti tweeted on Friday. “This is a season to enjoy time with friends & family. Instead, the consequences of Trump’s disastrous leadership are on full display.” To call @realDonaldTrump a Grinch to the countless Americans impacted by his threats of a shutdown would be offensive to the Grinch. This is a season to enjoy time with friends & family. Instead, the consequences of Trump's disastrous leadership are on full display. — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) December 21, 2018

Several of these Democrat criticisms of Trump arise as the New York Daily News released their Saturday cover, portraying Trump as the Grinch.

The headline reads, “How the Trump Stole Christmas!”