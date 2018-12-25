Gabby Giffords’ Husband Mark Kelly Considers 2020 Arizona Senate Run

Gun control proponent Gabby Giffords’ husband, Mark Kelly, is considering a Senate run against Republican Martha McSally in 2020.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) chose McSally to fill Sen. John McCain’s (R) seat; a seat she will have to defend in 2020.

Kelly has spent the past five years traveling the country with his wife, Gabby Giffords, who was shot and severely wounded by a would-be assassin in January 2011. Kelly and Giffords have campaigned incessantly for background checks for gun buyers although the attacker who shot Giffords passed a background check to acquire his gun.

Kelly made news on his own in February 2013 when he entered the Tuscon, Arizona, Diamondback Policy Supply store to show the world how easy it is to buy a gun in the United States. His purchase was denied because his identification was incorrect.

Thirteen days later, he entered the store with the proper ID and was able to buy a handgun. He also purchased an AR-15-style rifle, but the store owner, Douglas MacKinlay, ultimately chose not to hand the AR-15 over to Kelly due to concerns about whether he could pass question 11a on background check form 4473 as Kelly had publicly claimed he bought the gun to deliver it to someone else.

So the experiment to show how easy it is to buy a gun ended with him being denied a purchase twice.

Now Politico reports that Kelly is considering a run against McSally in 2020.

This is the same Mark Kelly who testified in favor of a massive expansion of gun control for the residents of Oregon on February 7, 2014, then followed that testimony by shooting guns at the Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct Range. Portland Police tweeted a photo of Kelly shooting but deleted it amid public outcry.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.