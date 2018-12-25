Ocasio-Cortez Wishes Merry Christmas to ‘Refugee Babies in Mangers’

Democratic Socialist and Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wished a Merry Christmas to “refugee babies in mangers,” drawing a parallel between the plight of refugees to the Nativity story.

“Joy to the World!” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez on Christmas morning. “Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. (Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.)”

This is not the first instance in which Ocasio-Cortez linked refugees to score political points. In November, 29-year-old referred to the hundreds of migrants attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego, California, claiming the migrants are the same as Jews who escaped persecution in Nazi Germany.

“Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, adding: “It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria. And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America.”

The incoming lawmaker seemingly ignored the fact that numerous migrant caravan members became violent as they attempted to rush the border, throwing rocks U.S. Border Patrol officials, which prompted agents to release tear gas to prevent further attacks.

Ocasio-Cortez has issued various outlandish remarks regarding immigration since pulling off an upset victory in June against 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in New York’s 14th Congressional District. In her victory speech, the Bronx native accused the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of “human rights violations” and called for the agency’s abolishment.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet comes as President Donald Trump reiterated that the federal government will remain partially closed until Democrats agree to fund the border wall. “The people of this country want border security,” the president said in his remarks to reporters at the White House, demanding “a wall, a fence, whatever they want to call it.”