The Nuclear Option: A Very Crappy Christmas for Washington Warmongers

The towering arrogance on display last week from the global interventionists in both parties in Washington over President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the Syrian civil war was enough to choke a full-sized draft mule.

It was also a sterling reminder of why Mr. Trump got elected in the first place.

Remember when these same American globetrotters were ginning up hysteria during the 2016 Republican nomination — and later the general election — that Mr. Trump would launch a thousand wars with friends and foe alike if he ever got elected?

Oh, wait. No, that isn’t Mr. Trump. That is the favored move by both Democrats and Republicans who have kept the war fires burning now for 17 years.

“We came, we saw, he died,” boasted America’s eternal next president, Hillary Rodham Clinton, after killing Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi and kicking the virulent hornet’s nest in that country that wound up needlessly killing Americans.

Yeah, it’s Mr. Trump who is the warmonger.

In fact, the only time since Mr. Trump got elected that he has actually collected hosannas from both sides of the aisle in Washington was when he fired 59 cruise missiles into Syria after chemical weapons were used on the Syrian people.

By somebody. In a six-sided civil war. Halfway around the world.

Mr. Trump’s supporters sat on their hands for that one. But boy, did the military-complex industrialists love that one.

Now Mr. Trump is somehow imperiling national security by pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, a dusty hill of sand 6,000 miles away. Funny how the very same people complaining now don’t give a rip about actual national security when it comes to building a wall on the southern border.

Nor do these people give a rip about actual national security when Mr. Trump wisely proposes shutting down entry into America from murderous spots around the world where terrorists are training and plotting to slit the throats of as many Americans as they can get their hands on.

The way most common-sense people see the problem is this: Either we spend all our blood and treasure failing to fix the rest of the world until they all love us, or we get the hell out and keep them from coming here to our little island of paradise and prosperity.

Pretty simple. Yet Mr. Trump is the only person in the political arena today who understands this.

One of the most absurd complaints about Mr. Trump’s hasty troop withdrawal announcement is that he did it so fast that all the incessant warmongering gasbags in Washingtondidn’t get a chance to “debate” about it. The hypocrisy is suffocating.

Actually, the only debate that was ever squelched was the one to get involved in Syria in the first place. That was never discussed and Congress never voted on it.

For these same scoundrels to complain bitterly now about withdrawing from Syria without debate is downright dishonest, as well as purely un-American.

To be sure, it is a tragedy that our great allies in Syria, the Kurds, are in for some dark days ahead.

But the notion that they were somehow doing us some big favor by cleaning up their own monstrous neighborhood of bloodthirsty Islamic State jihadists is ridiculous. We were doing them a favor by backing them with the most powerful arsenal on the planet to kill all the Islamic State fiends. Now they are dead and our troops are coming home.

If these D.C. warmongers are so distraught about abandoning the Kurds now, maybe they should have thought about that when they got us into somebody else’s nasty civil war without debate or even a vote by Congress. They could also strap on their own body and go over there to fight themselves if they are so fired up that they want to send other people’s children over there to die.

In the meantime, it sure would be sweet if these political folks would start caring about the security of the American people as much as they care about the Kurds 6,000 miles away.

