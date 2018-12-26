American huntress Larysa Switlyk faces “firearms offenses” in Scotland after a photo was released in which she posed with a trophy goat.

On October 25, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Switlyk made the shot at Islay, Scotland, then faced death threats after posting a photo of her posing with the dead animal.

Numerous respondents demanded that Scotland do something to stop such hunts from taking place. The outcry eventually grew strong enough that Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, pledged the government would “review the current situation and consider whether changes to the law [for hunting such animals] are required.”

Fox News reports that Scotland had now brought charges against Switlyk for “firearms offenses.” Police released a statement saying, “Following several complaints of wild goat ‘trophy’ hunting on Islay in (October), Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for firearms offences.”

The BBC reports that Switlyk was “reported under section 11a of the Firearms Act 1968, which refers to authorized lending and possession of firearms for hunting.”

The Firearms Act 1968 requires that those who borrow a firearm from someone else must:

Be borrowing the rifle or shot gun for the purpose of hunting animals, shooting game or vermin or shooting at artificial targets

Comply with any conditions specified in the lender’s certificate

Be accompanied by the lender or someone who holds the relevant certificate

No one reported whether “the lender or someone who holds the relevant certificate” was the person photographing Switlyk with the wild goat.

