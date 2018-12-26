Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News that he plans on expanding Turning Poing USA’s involvement to more countries, adding that the cause for protecting and preserving Western civilization is “becoming a worldwide movement.”

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), recently returned to the United States from a trip to London. Kirk says he plans to expand his organization to more countries, stating that Western civilization needs to be fought for across the world, as it is the “greatest experiment” that has ever occurred in human history.

Kirk spoke to Breitbart News on Friday at TPUSA’s annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Breitbart inquiredf if TPUSA can be expected to expand to more countries.

“Yes, one hundred percent, Turning Point U.K.” said Kirk, “I’m going to be visiting Brazil in May. The amount of interest we have in what we’re doing here is really extraordinary. It’s becoming a worldwide movement.”

“I have to tell you,” added Kirk, “we have six countries represented here [at the Student Action Summit] — from Australia, to Brazil, to the U.K., to Germany — it’s amazing to see the amount of interest, and look, this is a fight for Western civilization now.”

TPUSA has already begun developing in Canada as well, under the name Turning Point Canada (TPCAN).

“We have to understand that our partners and our allies for freedom in other countries are just looking and starving for an organization like Turning Point USA to give them the programming and the platform and the training to be able to fight back against the Marxists and the radical Left,” said Kirk.

When asked about whether or not the organization’s message will be altered at all, due to legal differences in other countries, Kirk stated that his message will stay the same.

“Freedom must be preserved and protected in all countries,” said Kirk, “Western civilization is the greatest experiment that has occurred, ever, in the history of humanity.”

