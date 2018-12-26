Donald Trump Issues Statement on Kwanzaa

President Donald Trump issued a statement about Kwanzaa on Wednesday, recognizing everyone celebrating the holiday.

The statement read:

Melania and I send our greetings to all those observing Kwanzaa. This annual celebration of African heritage, unity, and culture is a special opportunity for many to reflect on their shared ancestry and values. At this time, our Nation joins in honoring the important contributions of African Americans to the strength and success of the United States. As families, friends, and communities gather this week to light the Kinara, we join in sending our best wishes for good health and happiness in the New Year.

The president and first lady also recognized Christmas on Tuesday but posted a video statement on Facebook rather than issuing a text statement from the White House.

A black nationalist activist created the Kwanzaa holiday in the 1960s.

In recent years, presidents since George W. Bush have recognized Kwanzaa in official White House statements.

Trump also recognized the holiday in 2017.