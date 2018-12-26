Donald and Melania Trump Make Surprise Trip to Visit U.S. Troops Iraq

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a secret Christmas trip to visit the troops in Iraq, the White House revealed Wednesday.

The president and the first lady departed late on Christmas night from Andrews Air Force base.

The news was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Twitter.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

Earlier in the day, aviation observers on social media and White House reporters speculated Wednesday, that the president may be traveling to the Middle East to visit the troops.

A 747 plane used for Air Force One was spotted in the United Kingdom by photographer Alan Meloy as aviation observers shared the image on social media.

Credits for the photo go to Alan Meloy on flickr: https://t.co/ftwN3BMpm3 — Nick (@ETEJSpotter) December 26, 2018

Other aviation enthusiasts tracked a flight that left Andrews Air Force base in Maryland that was headed in the direction of Turkey, suggesting that it might be President Donald Trump.

Reported over the UK earlier today. Callsign & unknown hex confirmed on my own receiver logs. 👇 'RCH358' VC-25 USAF – over Yorkshire – taken from Chapeltown South Yorks Boxing Day 2018https://t.co/9sYjOnIcIG @ETEJSpotter 👍 pic.twitter.com/wWpp4FPpz8 — CivMilAir ✈🎅🎄🐈 (@CivMilAir) December 26, 2018

Even Wikileaks got in on the speculation.

The Boeing 747 usually used by Trump for Air Force One is currently moving towards Turkey. pic.twitter.com/TG5Ndzoyvn — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 26, 2018

Is Trump on a surprise visit to Afghanistan? Turkey? Flight trackers show that one of two planes used for Air Force One (92-9000/VC-25) using what appears to be a fake HEXCODE of AE47C4, departed Andrews Air Force base at midnight. Transponders changed or disabled near Romania. pic.twitter.com/JtVzEPUoLv — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 26, 2018

Presidential administrations usually work with the media to keep a trip to the Middle East secret, citing security reasons. The media typically cooperate with the White House and travel with the president for any surprise trips to visit the troops. Breitbart News was not informed of any presidential travel on Wednesday either on or off the record. The White House did not respond to any requests for comment.

Trump has dropped several hints in recent days that he would be traveling to visit the troops in a war zone.

“Maybe I’ll see you over there. You never know what’s going to happen,” Trump joked during a Thanksgiving Day call with the troops in Afghanistan in November.

When the president was asked in November on Fox News Sunday why he had not visited the troops overseas, he replied, “There are things that are being planned. We don’t want to talk about it because of — obviously because of security reasons and everything else. But there are things that are planned.”

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-in-exclusive-interview-reveals-obamas-private-guidance-on-greatest-threat-to-the-u-s

The president has been silent on Twitter all day Wednesday after sending out a message on Christmas.

“I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas!” he wrote.