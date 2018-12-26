Girl Still Believes in Santa Claus After Talking to Donald Trump

Collman Lloyd still believes in Santa Claus, even after she spoke to President Donald Trump who said it was “marginal” for a seven-year-old girl to do so.

The Post and Courier newspaper found the girl in South Carolina who spoke with Trump in a Christmas Eve phone call.

“Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked her.

“Yes, sir,” Lloyd replied.

Trump continued, “Because at seven, that’s marginal, right?”

Lloyd told the Courier that she did not know what “marginal” meant and replied, “Yes, sir.”

“Well, you just enjoy yourself,” he continued.

The family posted a clip of the conversation on YouTube.

The establishment media predictably overreacted to the phone call, suggesting that the president had spoiled the idea of Santa Claus for a little girl.

However Collman’s parents spoke to Buzzfeed after the call, expressing disappointment that the conversation was politicized.

“I think it’s crazy it became a big deal. It’s Christmastime. I’d love to keep politics out of Christmas,” her father Donald said.

Her mother also praised Trump.

“He was very kind,” she replied. “I was very impressed with the phone call.”

According to the report, Lloyd put out cookies and milk for Santa Claus and received an American Girl doll on Christmas morning from Santa.

She still believes.