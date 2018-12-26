Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released from Hospital After Cancer Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her lungs.

“Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home,” Kathy Arberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York treated Ginsburg on Friday for two cancerous nodules on her left lung.

Doctors discovered the cancerous growths after they tested her when she fell in November and fractured a few ribs.

Arberg said doctors have found no additional evidence of remaining nodules following the procedure and have not found any additional disease.

Ginsburg, the oldest Supreme Court justice at 85 years old, underwent treatment for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Ginsburg became a Supreme Court justice in 1993.

Her health has worried many major leftist media figures and celebrities amidst her treatment.

Leftist documentary maker Michael Moore showcased his Christmas spirit this week by sticking a Ginsburg doll on top of his Christmas tree.

“My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you…” Moore wrote in his tweet.

Actress and leftist political activist Alyssa Milano said she would offer her ribs, kidneys, lungs, and even her husband to assure Ginsburg’s health.

 “Ruth Bader Ginsberg can have my ribs,” Milano tweeted in November. “And my kidneys and a lung. And anything else she needs. She can even have my husband on Thursdays.”

ABC host Jimmy Kimmel expressed concern for Ginsburg’s health, charging that the Supreme Court justice needs to stay on the court for at least another 80 years.

“For obvious reasons, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is someone we need to protect at all cost,” Jimmy Kimmel said in November. “We need her to keep going for like another, maybe, 80 years.”

Upon Ginsburg’s hospitalization in November, President Donald Trump told reporters he wishes the justice good health.

