Nancy Pelosi Mocks Donald Trump Wall Compromise as ‘Beaded Curtain’

President Donald Trump continues compromising on the exact nature of his proposed wall on the Southern border, but Nancy Pelosi is not impressed.

“[H]e’s already backed off of the cement – now he’s down to, I think, a beaded curtain or something, I’m not sure where he is,” Pelosi said mockingly in an interview with USA Today.

Despite promoting a wall made of hardened concrete, rebar, and steel, during the campaign the president has since stated that he would accept other kinds of physical barriers to get something built.

On Christmas, he told reporters that he would “call it whatever they want” to get some kind of physical structure built on the border.

“I’ll call it whatever they want but it’s all the same thing,” he wrote. “It’s a barrier from people pouring into our country.”

He also promoted the idea of “artistically designed steel slats” and shared a proposal of a 30-foot tall fence with points on the top.

Trump said that the proposed barrier would make it difficult for anyone trying to cross illegally into to the United States.

“Now there may be the case of an Olympic champion who can get over the wall but for the most part you are not able to do it. Very high. It’s gonna be 30 feet,” he told reporters at Christmas. “Much of it is 30 feet high.”