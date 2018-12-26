Parkland father Andrew Pollack is calling out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her fight against President Donald Trump’s efforts to protect teachers, students.

Pollack lost his daughter, Meadow, in the February 14, 2018, attack.

Trump’s School Safety Commission, headed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, submitted a report that presented numerous steps that could be taken to heighten school safety. One of those was doing away with an Obama administration rule that let kids prone to crime and/or dangerous behavior slip through the cracks.

Another step was to add more armed personnel on campus, particularly veterans and/or police. And Trump himself continued to push for armed teachers, as he has done since day one following the attack.

IJR reports that Pelosi responded by describing the report as an attempt “to roll back students’ civil rights and fill our classrooms with deadly firearms.”

She continued, “Not only are Republicans ignoring proven research and dismantling vital student anti-discrimination protections, they have blocked commonsense gun violence prevention measures and underfunded effective school climate practices, anti-bullying initiatives, after-school programs and school counselor supports.”

Pollack responded via Twitter:

When 17 people get murdered in school, politicians have 2 choices: find out why and #fixit or weaponize it for their own agendas and wait to do it all over again next time. @realdonaldtrump took the high route. You dishonor Parkland’s legacy and endanger other kids for retweets. https://t.co/G4NNqn28ki — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 24, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.