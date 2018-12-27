Democrat Chris Coons: Border Wall a ‘Waste of Money’

Sen. Coons said the partial government shutdown arose from the president’s rejection of multiple, bipartisan, options to fund the government and provide more border security funding. The Connecticut Democrat said that he has already voted for billions in increased border security; however, Coons charged that the border wall amounts to a “waste of money.”

“I’ve voted several times to invest billions of dollars in border security, and I am willing to support more funding for the border, but we’ve heard time and again from experts that the President’s idea for a single concrete wall is a waste of money and a bad idea,” Coons wrote.

I’ve voted several times to invest billions of dollars in border security, and I am willing to support more funding for the border, but we’ve heard time and again from experts that the President’s idea for a single concrete wall is a waste of money and a bad idea. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) December 27, 2018

Coons continued:

Most Republicans & Democrats agree that we should invest the billions of dollars Congress has already appropriated-but which the Trump Admin still hasn’t spent on border security, make additional border security investments that we’ve already agreed to, & re-open the government.

The senator added, “The President has multiple options to do all of that, he just needs to say ‘yes’ to one of them.”

Sen. Coons’ comments arise despite studies which found that the border wall will pay for itself. A Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) study found that the wall will pay for itself through lower drugs, crime, and poverty that comes with a porous border.