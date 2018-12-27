President Donald Trump responded to media complaints on Thursday because he signed Make America Great Again hats for the troops overseas.

“If these brave young people ask me to sign their hat, I will sign,” Trump wrote on Twitter, defying CNN and other media reports complaining about his token of appreciation for soldiers overseas.

Trump signed dozens of campaign MAGA hats for soldiers who brought them during his surprise visit to troops in Germany and Iraq.

“Can you imagine my saying NO?” Trump asked.

He denied that he brought the hats to the troops, as some media outlets suggested.

“We brought or gave NO hats as the Fake News first reported!” Trump said.

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. also ripped the media on Twitter.

“Turns out it was the troop’s own personal belongings that they had with them already!” he wrote. “Wonder how many #imwithher hats there are in Iraq?”

