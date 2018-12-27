Gallup: Michelle Obama Beats Hillary Clinton as ‘Most Admired’ Woman

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has beaten failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s 17-year reign as the “most admired” woman in Gallup’s annual poll.

Previously, Mrs. Obama finished second to Clinton three times in the poll.

Americans’ admiration for Clinton crashed so hard this year that she did not even finish second place after Mrs. Obama, instead tying with First Lady Melania Trump, whom the establishment media has relentlessly attacked.

“The year 2018 brought about a change at the top of Gallup’s Most Admired Woman list for the first time in 17 years, with Hillary Clinton falling back now that she has more fully retreated to private life after a long career as first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and two-time presidential candidate,” Gallup pollsters note. “Michelle Obama stepped into that void as she has authored a best-selling autobiography and is promoting it with a major tour of large U.S. arenas.”

Former President Barack Obama dominated in the men’s “most admired” category, earning the top admiration from Americans polled by Gallup. President Donald Trump finished second in the poll while former President George W. Bush and Pope Francis finished third in a tie.

Obama has been named “most admired” in the poll a total of 11 years now, nearly tying former President Dwight Eisenhower who was named Most Admired Man for 12 years in a row.

When the poll is cut across political lines, the results are much different. For instance, while the Obamas may be the most admired man and woman by Americans polled by Gallup, President Trump and Mrs. Trump are the most admired man and woman among Republican voters.