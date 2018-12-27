Leftists Recoil in Horror After Trump Signs Military MAGA Hats

US President Donald Trump signs a hat as First Lady Melania Trump looks on as they greet members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. - President Donald Trump arrived in Iraq on his first visit to US …
Media and Hollywood leftists predictably reacted in horror after President Donald Trump signed several Make America Great Again campaign hats owned by members of the military.

Trump made a surprise trip to visit the troops in Iraq and Germany on Wednesday, spending time greeting the troops, snapping selfies, and giving autographs. Some of them brought Trump their MAGA hats for the president to sign.

“Just awful,” wrote actress Mia Farrow on Twitter in response to the news.

CNN analyst and former member of the Obama administration John Kirby warned the troops that having a Trump campaign hat could be breaking military guidelines.

“It is, in fact, a campaign slogan, that is a campaign item, and it is completely inappropriate for the troops to do this,” Kirby said.

CNN continued to air segments about the “controversy.”

“It’s just not appropriate in front of a military audience,” Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling said on CNN Thursday morning.

Trump also signed a soldier’s arm patch that read ‘Trump 2020.’

In Germany, several soldiers brought their MAGA hats during their meeting with the president. Another soldier was spotted carrying a Trump flag.

Philippe Reines, a former adviser for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton doubted whether the troops even purchased their own hats.

Trump’s opponents continued to complain on social media.

“As a former Navy JAG, I can tell you that engaging in partisan political activity such as flying a Trump flag or wearing a MAGA hat, while in uniform is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and its implementing regs,” wrote Pam Keith, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Florida.

“That’s a Art 32 offense for conduct unbecoming of an officer,” wrote MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance.

 

