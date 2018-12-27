Police: Illegal Alien Suspected of Killing Officer Day After Christmas

The Newman Police Department and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department are searching for an illegal alien accused of murdering a California police officer a day after Christmas.

Newman, California Corporal Ronil Singh, 33-years-old, was shot and killed by the illegal alien suspect, whose name has not been released by law enforcement officials.

According to law enforcement, Singh stopped the illegal alien during a routine traffic stop to check if the suspect was driving drunk in the city of Newman, about 100 miles out of San Francisco.

Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer on the ground with a gunshot wound. Singh was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson called the killing a “senseless act of violence” during a Thursday press conference and confirmed the illegal alien status of the officer’s accused killer.

“Unlike Ron, who immigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety, public service in being a police officer, this suspect is in our country illegally,” Christianson said.

“He doesn’t belong here,” Christianson said. “He’s a criminal. We will find him. We will arrest him and we will bring him to justice.”

Law enforcement said the illegal alien is armed and dangerous. The suspect can be seen in surveillance footage wearing jeans and a navy blue hoodie sweatshirt and a chain necklace. He is heavyset and has dark hair. The illegal alien’s car was located by police on Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department has set up a memorial fund for the Singh family where readers can donate here.

Singh leaves behind his wife, Anamika, and his five-month-old son.

Singh’s death is the latest high-profile killing by a suspect who is in the U.S. illegally. Last week, Breitbart News reported on the death of California resident Rocky Jones, who was shot and killed by an illegal alien. Similarly, an illegal alien has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old New Jersey girl.