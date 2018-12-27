The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says a customer shot two armed suspects at a Stop and Shop Convenience Store in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The store is located in Reidsville, North Carolina.

Fox 8 reports that two masked men entered the store shortly after 2 a.m. and allegedly “held the cashier and two other people inside the business at gunpoint.” One of the customers opened fire during the robbery attempt, striking both suspects and causing them to flee.

They climbed into a getaway car driven by a third suspect and sped off.

WFMY reports that one of the three suspects has been arrested and the search for the other two continues.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s personnel arrested 24-year-old Jordan Thomas and charged him with “Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.”

Neither the clerk nor the customers in the store were harmed during the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.